MXGP Podcast Show | 2024 Portugal

Pauls Jonass joins the 'MXGP Podcast Show' to discuss his first Grand Prix win since June in 2018, as well as the highs and lows that he has experienced since then. It is an eye-opening discussion with one of the most candid athletes in motocross. There is a lot to unpack as he attempts to 'catch up' to riders like Jorge Prado and Jeremy Seewer, who he once beat with conviction in the MX2 division.

Lewis Phillips and Adam Wheeler star in the 'MXGP Podcast Show' that is released in the days after each round of the 2024 FIM Motocross World Championship. This motocross podcast, which is in its third year of existence, makes its debut on YouTube with an episode that recaps round five, the Grand Prix of Portugal at Agueda, and the craziness that was caused by a stormy weekend. The red plate has changed hands for the first time in 2024, as Tim Gajser is now 14 points clear at the head of the MXGP championship standings.

The 'MXGP Podcast Show' on Vital MX will be released on Tuesday following each round of the 2024 FIM Motocross World Championship.