MXGP Podcast Show | 2024 The Netherlands

The Grand Prix of The Netherlands, run at Arnhem, acted as another exhilarating chapter in the 2024 FIM Motocross World Championship. Jeffrey Herlings inserted himself back into the title chase via 1-1 scores on Sunday – he is now just 35 points adrift with four rounds remaining. In addition, Jorge Prado cut the deficit that he faces to Tim Gajser down to nine points. There are 240 points on the table and there is no telling where this will go next.

Lewis Phillips and Adam Wheeler star in the 'MXGP Podcast Show' that is released after each event of the 2024 FIM Motocross World Championship. This motocross podcast, in its third year of existence, makes its YouTube debut with an episode that recaps round 16, the Grand Prix of The Netherlands. The 'MXGP Podcast Show' on Vital MX will be shared following each 2024 FIM Motocross World Championship round. Listen to this audio file on whatever podcast platform is preferred.