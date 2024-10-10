MXGP Podcast Show | 2024 MXoN

The 2024 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations marked the conclusion of the current season and in quite a fashion too. Matterley Basin, in the United Kingdom, was the backdrop for one of the best editions of the event ever. The action is dissected in this 'MXGP Podcast Show' episode – Tim Gajser is put beneath a microscope after what was arguably his best ride this year.

The second half of this show focuses on action within the Grand Prix paddock, including the announcement that the Coenen twins have moved from their respective homes to De Carli Racing. The end of the terrific Standing Construct Honda team is also highlighted, as well as some random topics of discussion. It’s all in this very busy podcast!

Lewis Phillips and Adam Wheeler star in the 'MXGP Podcast Show' that is released after each event of the 2024 FIM Motocross World Championship. This motocross podcast, in its third year of existence, appears on YouTube with an episode that recaps the 2024 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations. Listen to this audio file on whatever podcast platform is preferred.