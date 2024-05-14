MXGP Podcast Show | 2024 Lugo

The 2024 FIM Motocross World Championship visited a new venue, Lugo, this past weekend, as the Grand Prix of Galicia acted as round six of the term. Jorge Prado recovered from a hiccup in the mud to reassert his dominance in MXGP. The MX2 class continues to be an all-Austrian affair, as Kay de Wolf strengthens his position at the head of the championship standings.

Lewis Phillips and Adam Wheeler star in the 'MXGP Podcast Show' that is released in the days after each round of the 2024 FIM Motocross World Championship. This motocross podcast, which is in its third year of existence, makes its debut on YouTube with an episode that recaps round six, the Grand Prix of Galicia at Lugo, as well as current movements in the paddock and other news from Grands Prix.

The 'MXGP Podcast Show' on Vital MX will be released on Tuesday following each round of the 2024 FIM Motocross World Championship.