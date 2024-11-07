MXGP Podcast Show | 2024 Lombok

The 12th round of the 2024 FIM Motocross World Championship looked all too familiar – it was the second consecutive week of on-track action in Lombok. Despite the fact that the venue had become somewhat redundant, an abundance of storylines emerged from the Indonesian fixture. Jeffrey Herlings (1-1) and Lucas Coenen (1-1) stood atop the podium in their respective classes.

Conversation in the 'MXGP Podcast Show' covers a handful of topics, from rider ratings passed the halfway point and Grands Prix that never jumped off the ground. Does anyone remember the Grand Prix of Bali? How about the Grand Prix of Iran? Jeffrey Herlings' return to form takes up a lot of discussion time. Is it true that he could be about to insert himself back into title conversation?

Lewis Phillips and Adam Wheeler star in the 'MXGP Podcast Show' that is released after each event of the 2024 FIM Motocross World Championship.