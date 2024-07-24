MXGP Podcast Show | 2024 Czechia

The Grand Prix circus returned to Europe – Czechia to be exact – for that 13th round of the FIM Motocross World Championship. Loket was a crucial moment in the championship chase: Tim Gajser and Kay de Wolf strengthened their championship leads, whilst Jeffrey Herlings and Lucas Coenen underlined the potential for an upset.

Conversation in the 'MXGP Podcast Show' covers a few topics, from Jeffrey Herlings' car crash in 2012 to the Moon landing. There is some post-race discussion as well, including the importance of the pace shown in Czechia and what the remainder of the current season could look like. The 2024 FIM Motocross World Championship is far from over!