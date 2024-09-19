MXGP Podcast Show | 2024 China

The ‘MXGP Podcast Show’ returns after the penultimate round of the 2024 FIM Motocross World Championship, the Grand Prix of China! A typhoon caused a bizarre schedule to be implemented and chaos ensued, with a major twist in the MXGP championship fight.

Lewis Phillips and Adam Wheeler star in the 'MXGP Podcast Show' that is released after each event of the 2024 FIM Motocross World Championship. This motocross podcast, in its third year of existence, appears on YouTube with an episode that recaps round 19, the Grand Prix of China. The 'MXGP Podcast Show' on Vital MX will be shared following each 2024 FIM Motocross World Championship round. Listen to this audio file on whatever podcast platform is preferred.