MXGP Podcast Show | 2024 Castilla-La Mancha

The ‘MXGP Podcast Show’ returns to recap the 2024 FIM Motocross World Championship following its conclusion at the Grand Prix of Castilla-La Mancha! Jorge Prado (MXGP) and Kay de Wolf (MX2) are your champions, following a grueling 20-round series. The move that the former is about to make is a poignant topic in this episode:Jeffrey Herlings' remarks occupy a suitable amount of time as well. To conclude, there is a Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations preview at the end of the episode!

