MotoXpod Show Ep340 | Ft. Justin Cooper and Jordon Smith

Tonight we have Yamaha Star Racing’s Justin Cooper to talk about his A1 experience, battling with Prado, and more. Then Triumph Racing Factory Team’s Jordon Smith will be on the phone to talk about getting Triumph’s first ever podium in Supercross, changing teams and learning a new bike, and plenty more. As always we'll have the TBolt USA Top 5, Evans Coolant Emails, Barnett Clutch's Pick One, the X Brand Forum Check-In, and all the other segments you've come to expect. Also email us at MotoxpodShow@gmail.com with your picks or any other comments you may have. Don't forget the MotoXpod is presented by Yamaha Motor USA and Race Tech and can be heard live on Tuesday nights on the Vital MX YouTube channel.