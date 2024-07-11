MotoXpod Show Ep334 | Ft. Aaron Plessinger and Daniel Blair

We have Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Aaron Plessinger to recap his 2024 season including MXdN and to look towards 2025. Then Orange Brigade Team Manager Daniel Blair will join to discuss amateur racing, the upcoming GT Arena Motocross Nationals, and more. It's the debut of the ETS Racing Fuels, Turd's Take with Hudson Short, and as always we'll have our Yamaha Motor USA Highs and Lows, the X Brand Forum Check-In, and all the other segments you've come to expect. Also email us at MotoxpodShow@gmail.com with your Highs and Lows, picks, or any other comments you may have. Don't forget the MotoXpod Show is presented by Yamaha Motor USA and Race Tech and can be heard live on Tuesday nights on the Vital MX YouTube channel.