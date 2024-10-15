Tonight will have Madd Parts Kawasaki’s Freddie Noren to discuss his ’24 season, MXdN, being a privateer, and more. Then Coastal GasGas Racing’s Jordan Ashburn to talk about his GNCC season, winning the XC1 title in ’22, ISDE, and more. As always we'll have our Yamaha Motor USA Highs and Lows, the X Brand Forum Check-In, and all the other segments you've come to expect. Also email us at MotoxpodShow@gmail.com with your Highs and Lows, picks, or any other comments you may have. Don't forget the MotoXpod Show is presented by Yamaha Motor USA and Race Tech and can be heard live on Tuesday nights on the Vital MX YouTube channel.