MotoXpod Show Ep331 | Ft. Benny Bloss and Matt Buyten

Tonight will have Beta USA rider Benny Bloss on to talk about what he's been up to all summer and his recovery, being back on the bike, and his thoughts on MXdN. Then X-Games gold medalist Matt Buyten will be on the phone to talk about his career and his life changing injury earlier this year. As always we'll have our Yamaha Motor USA Highs and Lows, the X Brand Forum Check-In, and all the other segments you've come to expect. Also email us at MotoxpodShow@gmail.com with your Highs and Lows, picks, or any other comments you may have. Don't forget the MotoXpod Show is presented by Yamaha Motor USA and Race Tech and can be heard live on Tuesday nights on the Vital MX YouTube channel.