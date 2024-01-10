MotoXpod Show Ep330 | Ft. Grant Davis and Liam Draper

Tonight we an off-road show with the 2024 GNCC XC2 champions Grant Davis to take us through his season and career and find out what events are on his bucket list. Then the ’23 GNCC XC2 champ, Liam Draper, will join to talk about moving to the XC1 class midway through the year, what he hopes to do next year, and more. As always we'll have our Yamaha Motor USA Highs and Lows, the X Brand Forum Check-In, and all the other segments you've come to expect. Also email us at MotoxpodShow@gmail.com with your Highs and Lows, picks, or any other comments you may have. Don't forget the MotoXpod Show is presented by Yamaha Motor USA and Race Tech and can be heard live on Tuesday nights on the Vital MX YouTube channel.