MotoXpod Show Ep328 | Ft. Dean Wilson and Julien Beaumer

Tonight we have Grandpa Earl (AKA Dean Wilson) to talk about SMX at Charlotte and more. Then Red Bull KTM's Julien Beaumer will discuss his first full season outdoors, his podium in SMX, and some listener questions. As always we'll have our Yamaha Motor USA Highs and Lows, the X Brand Forum Check-In, and all the other segments you've come to expect. Also email us at MotoxpodShow@gmail.com with your Highs and Lows, picks, or any other comments you may have. Don't forget the MotoXpod Show is presented by Yamaha Motor USA and Race Tech and can be heard live on Tuesday nights on the Vital MX YouTube channel.