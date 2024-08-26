MotoXpod Show Ep326 | Ft. Haiden Deegan and RJ Hampshire

Tonight we have Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing's Haiden Deegan to talk about winning his first Pro Motocross championship, MXdN, and lots more. Then Rockstar Husqvarna's RJ Hampshire will join to discuss his results at Ironman, SMX thoughts, and whatever else we get into. As always we'll have our Yamaha Motor USA Highs and Lows, the X Brand Forum Check-In, and all the other segments you've come to expect. Also email us at MotoxpodShow@gmail.com with your Highs and Lows, picks, or any other comments you may have. Don't forget the MotoXpod Show is presented by Yamaha Motor USA and Race Tech and can be heard live on Tuesday nights on the Vital MX YouTube channel.