MotoXpod Show Ep325 | Ft. Kyle Chisholm, Marshal Weltin, and Cameron Durow

Tonight we have HEP Suzuki's Kyle Chisholm to talk about the season, SMX, and remember some of his favorite races from his career. Then Gizmo Mods/Rock River Yamaha's Marshal Weltin will be on the phone to discuss the battle to qualify for SMX and his thoughts on 2024. Then six-time South African National champion Cameron Durow will talk to us about racing in the U.S. and the struggles that come with that. As always we'll have our Yamaha Motor USA Highs and Lows, the X Brand Forum Check-In, and all the other segments you've come to expect. Also email us at MotoxpodShow@gmail.com with your Highs and Lows, picks, or any other comments you may have. Don't forget the MotoXpod Show is presented by Yamaha Motor USA and Race Tech and can be heard live on Tuesday nights on the Vital MX YouTube channel.