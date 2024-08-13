MotoXpod Show Ep324 | Ft. Christian Craig, Shane McElrath, and Ben Griffith

This week we have Rockstar Husqvarna's Christian Craig to discuss his improved results, how his arm is feeling, and what the future holds. Madd Parts Kawasaki's Shane McElrath will join to talk about the move to a new team and what his goals are for the rest of the season. Then Honda HRC mechanic Ben Griffith will be on the phone to talk about his career and wrenching for Jo Shimoda. IF YOU HAVE QUESTIONS FOR THE GUEST THROW EM IN THE COMMENTS. As always we'll have our Yamaha Motor USA Highs and Lows, the X Brand Forum Check-In, and all the other segments you've come to expect. Also email us at MotoxpodShow@gmail.com with your Highs and Lows, picks, or any other comments you may have. Don't forget the MotoXpod Show is presented by Yamaha Motor USA and Race Tech and can be heard live on Tuesday nights on the Vital MX YouTube channel.