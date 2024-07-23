MotoXpod Show Ep322 | Ft. Jo Shimoda, Ryder DiFrancesco, and Casey Cochran

This week we have Team Honda HRC's Jo Shimoda to talk about the progression of his 2024 Pro Motocross season and the up-and-coming SuperMotocross series. Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GasGas' Ryder DiFrancesco will join to discuss balancing recovery vs. training, West Coast vs. East Coast, and more. Rockstar Energy Husqvarna's Casey Cochran will also be on the phone to talk about his rookie season, adjusting to the pro speed, and getting his first podium. As always we'll have our Yamaha Highs and Lows, the X Brand Forum Check-In, and all the other segments you've come to expect. Also email us at MotoxpodShow@gmail.com with your Highs and Lows, picks, or any other comments you may have. Don't forget the MotoXpod Show is presented by Yamaha Motor USA and Race Tech and can be heard live on Tuesday nights on the Vital MX YouTube channel.