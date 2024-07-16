MotoXpod Show Ep321 | Ft. Levi Kitchen, Alex Ray, and Wil Hahn

This week we have Pro Circuit Kawasaki's Levi Kitchen to tell us about his first outdoor overall and to discuss his season so far. Then O'Neal and Swap Moto Live's Alex Ray will talk to us about what he has going on and the season so far. TLD/Red Bull/GasGas' trainer Wil Hahn will be on the phone to talk about working with all his guys and if we'll see him at Loretta's anytime soon. As always we'll have our Yamaha Highs and Lows, the X Brand Forum Check-In, and all the other segments you've come to expect. Also email us at MotoxpodShow@gmail.com with your Highs and Lows, picks, or any other comments you may have. Don't forget the MotoXpod Show is presented by Yamaha Motor USA and Race Tech and can be heard live on Tuesday nights on the Vital MX YouTube channel.