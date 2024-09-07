MotoXpod Show Ep320 | Ft. Daxton Bennick

Note: Garrett Marchbanks and Wil Hahn had to be rescheduled for next week. Tonight we have Yamaha Star Racing's Daxton Bennick to tell us his thoughts on the season and how training at the Farm has been going. As always we'll have our Yamaha Motor USA Highs and Lows, the X Brand Forum Check-In, and all the other segments you've come to expect. Also email us at MotoxpodShow@gmail.com with your Highs and Lows, picks, or any other comments you may have. Don't forget the MotoXpod Show is presented by Yamaha Motor USA and Race Tech and can be heard live on Tuesday nights on the Vital MX YouTube channel.