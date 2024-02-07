MotoXpod Show Ep319 | Ft. Cooper Webb and Brent Duffe

This week we have Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing's Cooper Webb on to talk about his recovery, being back on the bike, MXdN talk, and more. Brent Duffe will join to discuss wrenching for Haiden Deegan, pit board protocol, and some other fun topics. As always we'll have our Yamaha Highs and Lows, the X Brand Forum Check-In, and all the other segments you've come to expect. Also email us at MotoxpodShow@gmail.com with your Highs and Lows, picks, or any other comments you may have. Don't forget the MotoXpod Show is presented by Yamaha Motor USA and Race Tech and can be heard live on Tuesday nights on the Vital MX YouTube channel.