MotoXpod Show Ep318 | Ft. Max Anstie, Austin Forkner, Andrew Short, and Hudson Short

This week we have Star Racing Yamaha's Max Anstie on to talk about his new team, bike, and thoughts on Southwick this weekend. Andrew Short and his son Hudson will call in to talk about trying to qualify for Loretta's, Shorty's future plans, and more. Pro Circuit Kawasaki's Austin Forkner will finish up the guest line-up to talk about brain surgery, recovery, and what his future looks like. As always we'll have our Yamaha Highs and Lows, the X Brand Forum Check-In, and all the other segments you've come to expect. Also email us at MotoxpodShow@gmail.com with your Highs and Lows, picks, or any other comments you may have. Don't forget the MotoXpod Show is presented by Yamaha Motor USA and Race Tech and can be heard live on Tuesday nights on the Vital MX YouTube channel.