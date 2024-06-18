MotoXpod Show Ep317 | Aaron Plessinger, Mark Fineis, and Derek Kelley

This week we have Factory Red Bull KTM's Aaron Plessinger joining to talk about the first four rounds of outdoors and a lot more. Then Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX Yamaha's Mark Fineis will be on the phone to talk about his season and leading three separate times at High Point. AEO Powersport KTM’s Derek Kelley will close out the guests to talk about his season and coming back from injuries. As always we'll have our Yamaha Highs and Lows, the X Brand Forum Check-In, and all the other segments you've come to expect. Also email us at MotoxpodShow@gmail.com with your Highs and Lows, picks, or any other comments you may have. Don't forget the MotoXpod Show is presented by Yamaha Motor USA and Race Tech and can be heard live on Tuesday nights on the Vital MX YouTube channel.