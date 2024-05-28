MotoXpod Show Ep315 | Ft. Jordon Smith and Jett Reynolds
This week we have Star Racing Yamaha’s Jordon Smith to discuss round one of the Pro Motocross Championship and the rest of the season. Then Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX Yamaha’s Jett Reynolds will join to discuss being back at the races and what his future holds. As always we'll have our Yamaha Highs and Lows, the X Brand Forum Check-In, and all the other segments you've come to expect. Also email us at MotoxpodShow@gmail.com with your Highs and Lows, picks, or any other comments you may have. Don't forget the MotoXpod Show is presented by Yamaha Motor USA and Race Tech and can be heard live on Tuesday nights on the Vital MX YouTube channel.
Credit:
Vital MX