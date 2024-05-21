MotoXpod Show Ep314 | Ft. Jeff Stanton and Dakoda Devore
This week we have 6-time AMA Supercross and motocross champion Jeff Stanton on to talk about his partnership with Triumph, Jeff Santon Adventures, and his racing career. We also talk to GNCC XC3 rider Dakoda Devore about racing with very little support, his future plans, and racing his first motocross race. As always we'll have our Yamaha Highs and Lows, the X Brand Forum Check-In, and all the other segments you've come to expect. Also email us at MotoxpodShow@gmail.com with your Highs and Lows, picks, or any other comments you may have. Don't forget the MotoXpod Show is presented by Yamaha Motor USA and Race Tech and can be heard live on Tuesday nights on the Vital MX YouTube channel.
Credit:
Vital MX