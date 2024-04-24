MotoXpod Show Ep310 | Jalek Swoll and Casey Cochran

This week we have Triumph Racing's Jalek Swoll to talk about his season best 5th place in Nashville, how his season has gone, training with Brownie, and more. Then Rockstar Husqvarna's Casey Cochran is on the phone to tell us about the transition from Futures to pros, how it does feel like a dream come true, the Phil incident, and some other laughs. The guests also answer Forum questions. Then 'Veronica' makes an in-studio appearance. As always we'll have our Pro-X Highs and Lows, the X Brand Forum Check-In, and all the other segments you've come to expect. Also email us at MotoxpodShow@gmail.com with your Highs and Lows, picks, or any other comments you may have. Don't forget the MotoXpod Show is presented by Yamaha Motor USA and Race Tech and can be heard live on Tuesday nights on the Vital MX YouTube channel.