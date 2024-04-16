MotoXpod Show Ep309 | Haiden Deegan, RJ Hampshire, and Mitchell Harrison

This week we have Star Yamaha Racing's Haiden Deegan fresh off his win in Foxborough to discuss the race, riding with Ken Roczen, and more. Rockstar Husqvarna's RJ Hampshire will then join to talk about the upcoming Showdown and the 250 West series. We'll then call Team PRMX Kawasaki's Mitchell Harrison to hear about his season in the 450 class, being a privateer, and all the guests will answer questions from the Forum. As always we'll have our Pro-X Highs and Lows, the X Brand Forum Check-In, and all the other segments you've come to expect. Also email us at MotoxpodShow@gmail.com with your Highs and Lows, picks, or any other comments you may have. Don't forget the MotoXpod Show is presented by Yamaha Motor USA and Race Tech and can be heard live on Tuesday nights on the Vital MX YouTube channel.