MotoXpod Show Ep306 | Ft Korie Steede, Drew Adams, and Brandon Hartranft

This week we have Team Green's Drew Adams to talk about winning Supercross Futures in Daytona, his results at the Freestone Spring Classic, and more. Rockstar Husqvarna's Korie Steede will join to talk about her start to the GNCC WXC series, winning the ISDE in '23, and what other races she'd like to do. Then we'll call Brandon Hartranft to see how he's been doing, how Alpha Motocross Dynamics is going, and get his thoughts on the '24 SX series. As always we'll have our Pro-X Highs and Lows, the X Brand Forum Check-In, and all the other segments you've come to expect. Also email us at MotoxpodShow@gmail.com with your Highs and Lows, picks, or any other comments you may have. Don't forget the MotoXpod Show is presented by Yamaha Motor USA and Race Tech and can be heard live on Tuesday nights on the Vital MX YouTube channel.