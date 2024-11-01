MotoXpod Show Ep297 | Ft. Aaron Plessinger, Levi Kitchen, and Kyle Chisholm w/Cade Clason In-Studio
This week we have Aaron Plessinger joining to talk about his 4th place finish at A1 and how he’s been flying at the test track. Levi Kitchen will be on the phone to discuss his podium, being on the Pro Circuit Kawasaki team, and more. Then Kyle Chisholm will call in to talk about starting his 19th season as a pro and how his goals have changed. Cade Clason will also be in-studio to talk about his A1 and he’ll be joining in on the interviews and segments. As always we'll have our Pro-X Highs and Lows, the X Brand Forum Check-In, and all the other segments you've come to expect. Also email us at MotoxpodShow@gmail.com with your Highs and Lows, picks, or any other comments you may have. Don't forget the MotoXpod Show is presented by Yamaha Motor USA and Race Tech and can be heard live on Wednesday nights on the Vital MX YouTube channel.
Credit:
Vital MX