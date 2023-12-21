MotoXpod Show Ep295 | Ft. Grant Harlan and Cade Clason

This week we have Star Yamaha Racing's Nate Thrasher to talk about his '24 prep, missing out on outdoors and SMX, and more. Madd Part Kawasaki team owner Bubba Pauli will be on the phone to talk about his team, recovering from a horrific thumb injury, and his Crew Chief, Derek 'Jericho' Rankin. We also have a pre-record with Luke Clout about his season racing in Australia. As always we'll have our Pro-X Highs and Lows, the X Brand Forum Check-In, and all the other segments you've come to expect. Also email us at MotoxpodShow@gmail.com with your Highs and Lows, picks, or any other comments you may have. Don't forget the MotoXpod Show is presented by Race Tech and Boyesen and can be heard live on Wednesday nights on the Vital MX YouTube channel.