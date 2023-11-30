MotoXpod Show Ep293| FT. Jeremy Martin, Heath Harrison, and Colt Nichols

This week we have Mac-Off/FXR/ClubMX Yamaha’s Jeremy Martin on the line to tells us how being back riding Supercross is going and his thoughts on the upcoming ’24 season. Then Phoenix Racing Honda Team Manager Heath Harrison will talk about the changes within the team, racing Mini O’s, and more. We’ll wrap up with Factory Beta pilot Colt Nichols fresh off a race win at WSX and hear how testing is going on the new bike. As always we'll have our Pro-X Highs and Lows, the X Brand Forum Check-In, and all the other segments you've come to expect. Also email us at MotoxpodShow@gmail.com with your Highs and Lows, picks, or any other comments you may have. Don't forget the MotoXpod Show is presented by Race Tech and Boyesen and can be heard live on Wednesday nights on the Vital MX YouTube channel.