MotoXpod Show Ep292 | FT. Brandy Richards, Taylor Robert, and Ryan Breece

This week we have Team USA ISDE champions Brandy Richards and Taylor Robert to discuss winning such a grueling event and their careers. Brandy is one of the most successful woman off-road racers of all time. Taylor has been extremely successful as well and just announced his retirement. Then we’ll talk to Ryan Breece who is making his return to racing soon. As always we'll have our Pro-X Highs and Lows, the X Brand Forum Check-In, and all the other segments you've come to expect. Also email us at MotoxpodShow@gmail.com with your Highs and Lows, picks, or any other comments you may have. Don't forget the MotoXpod Show is presented by Race Tech and Boyesen and can be heard live on Wednesday nights on the Vital MX YouTube channel.