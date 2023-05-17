MotoXpod Show Ep271 | Ft. Max Anstie, Justin Hill, and Ryder DiFrancesco
This week we have Firepower Honda’s Max Anstie to recap his third-place overall season, how missing second by one point feels, and get his thoughts on WSX. Justin Hill calls in next to talk about his fantastic come-back season with Team Tedder, how he improved throughout the season, and what his plans are next. We’ll wrap up with Ryder D with a discussion on his early season injury, getting on the full race bike, Futures, and his thoughts on outdoors. We also have all our regular segments and banter. Don't forget the MotoXpod Show is presented by Race Tech and Boyesen
Credit:
MotoXpod