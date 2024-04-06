MotoXpod Show Ep 316 | Ft. Malcolm Stewart and Chance Hymas
This week we have Rockstar Husqvarna's Malcolm Stewart to discuss his first time back at Hangtown and Thunder Valley in ten years, his expectations, bike set-up, and more. Then Honda HRC's Chance Hymas joins on the phone to talk about a fantastic start to his '24 outdoor season, his health, training with the Lawrence's, and more. As always we'll have our Yamaha Motor USA Highs and Lows, the X Brand Forum Check-In, and all the other segments you've come to expect. Also email us at MotoxpodShow@gmail.com with your Highs and Lows, picks, or any other comments you may have. Don't forget the MotoXpod Show is presented by Yamaha Motor USA and Race Tech and can be heard live on Tuesday nights on the Vital MX YouTube channel.
Credit:
Vital MX