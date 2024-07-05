MotoXpod Show Ep 312 | Ft. Carson Brown, Nate Thrasher, and Vinny Luhovey

This week we have Star Racing Yamaha’s Nate Thrasher to recap his season and his thoughts on the upcoming outdoor season. Then privateer Vinny Luhovey will be on the phone so we can ask him about working his jump doing concrete work and somehow still making some main events in Supercross. We’ll close is out with Red Bull’s Carson Brown to discuss his ERA videos on YouTube, how his career has evolved, and what is still on his bucket list. As always we'll have our Pro-X Highs and Lows, the X Brand Forum Check-In, and all the other segments you've come to expect. Also email us at MotoxpodShow@gmail.com with your Highs and Lows, picks, or any other comments you may have. Don't forget the MotoXpod Show is presented by Yamaha Motor USA and Race Tech and can be heard live on Tuesday nights on the Vital MX YouTube channel.