MotoXpod Show Ep 307 | Ft Jordon Smith, Kyle Chisholm, and Justin Shantie

On this week's edition of the MotoXpod show, we have Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Jordon Smith on to talk about his season and his career so far. Then Kyle Chisholm will call in to talk about making his 200th main event start and testing for the HEP Motorsports Suzuki teams, including Ken Roczen and the difference he's made there. Additionally, Monster Energy Kawasaki mechanic Justin Shantie talks to us about his career as a mechanic and his move away from moto to NASCAR with Joe Gibbs Racing. As always we'll have our Pro-X Highs and Lows, the X Brand Forum Check-In, and all the other segments you've come to expect. Also email us at MotoxpodShow@gmail.com with your Highs and Lows, picks, or any other comments you may have. Don't forget the MotoXpod Show is presented by Yamaha Motor USA and Race Tech and can be heard live on Tuesday nights on the Vital MX YouTube channel.

0:00 Race Tech Open Discussion

30:00 Jordon Smith

1:02:00 X Brand Forum Check In

1:10:00 Barnett Clutches Clutch Performance

1:20:00 Kyle Chisholm

1:52:34 Troll Training Top 5

1:59:41 Evan's Coolant Emails

2:08:10 Justin Shantie

2:36:54 Pro-X Highs and Lows

2:43:32 Kevin Newell

2:56:49 Lewis Phillips