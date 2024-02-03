MotoXpod Show Ep 300 | Ft. Eli Tomac, Cody Webb, and Damon Bradshaw

This week we hit 300 episodes and it's a good one. Eli Tomac will be on the phone to talk about the first four races of the season, listener questions, and more. Off-road superstar Cody Webb will be on to talk about winning King of the Moto at King of the Hammers and his career. Then Damon Bradshaw will call in to talk about the Supercross season, what he has going on with Yamaha, and whatever else we get into. As always we'll have our Pro-X Highs and Lows, the X Brand Forum Check-In, and all the other segments you've come to expect. Also email us at MotoxpodShow@gmail.com with your Highs and Lows, picks, or any other comments you may have. Don't forget the MotoXpod Show is presented by Yamaha Motor USA and Race Tech and can be heard live on Wednesday nights on the Vital MX YouTube channel.