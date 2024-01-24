MotoXpod Show Ep 299 | Ft. Justin Cooper, Ricky Brabec, and Derek Kelley

This week we have Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Justin Cooper on the phone to talk about the first three races of the season and how he see’s the Triple Crown at A2 going. Then the two-time Dakar champion, Ricky Brabec, will take us through the struggles and triumph of the 2024 race. AEO Powersports KTM’s Derek Kelley will be in-studio to update us on his recover, talk about the series so far, and he’ll be joining in on the interviews and segments. As always we'll have our Pro-X Highs and Lows, the X Brand Forum Check-In, and all the other segments you've come to expect. Also email us at MotoxpodShow@gmail.com with your Highs and Lows, picks, or any other comments you may have. Don't forget the MotoXpod Show is presented by Yamaha Motor USA and Race Tech and can be heard live on Wednesday nights on the Vital MX YouTube channel.