MotoXpod Show Ep 298 | Ft. Julien Beaumer and Jordan Jarvis w/Hunter Yoder In-Studio 1

Due to a technical glitch, this week's episode has two parts and the second can be found below.

This week we have Red Bull Factory KTM’s Julien ‘JuJu’ Beaumer to discuss his first two professional Supercross races and what has surprised him so far. Then AmPro Yamaha’s newest team member, Jordan Jarvis, will call in to talk about racing GNCC’s in the WXC class and her thoughts on WMX returning in ’24. Team Partzilla PRMX Kawasaki’s Hunter Yoder will be in-studio to break down his thoughts on A1 and San Francisco. He’ll also be joining in on the interviews and segments. As always we'll have our Pro-X Highs and Lows, the X Brand Forum Check-In, and all the other segments you've come to expect. Also email us at MotoxpodShow@gmail.com with your Highs and Lows, picks, or any other comments you may have. Don't forget the MotoXpod Show is presented by Yamaha Motor USA and Race Tech and can be heard live on Wednesday nights on the Vital MX YouTube channel.

 

Credit: Vital MX
avatar
kyle killebrew
20 hours ago

Not one wmx round on the west coast!!?? They are not trying very hard considering they did that the last year it existed and then killed it saying there isn’t enough women supporting the class. Then add a  125 class on pro day!!??Set it up to fail. 2017 they were last moto on amateur day in Colorado and the place was empty. For some reason they don’t want to be bothered with them . 