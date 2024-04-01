MotoXpod Show Ep 296 | Ft. Jeremy Scism and Jeff Crutcher

This week we have Team CREO owner Jeff Crutcher to talk about his team and the GT Arenamotocross series. Then AEO Powersports KTM owner Jeremy Scism will call to talk about the 2024 Supercross series starting and how his riders are looking heading into A1. As always we'll have our Pro-X Highs and Lows, the X Brand Forum Check-In, and all the other segments you've come to expect. Also email us at MotoxpodShow@gmail.com with your Highs and Lows, picks, or any other comments you may have. Don't forget the MotoXpod Show is presented by Yamaha Motorsports and Race Tech and can be heard live on Wednesday nights on the Vital MX YouTube channel.