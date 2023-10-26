MotoXpod Show Ep 290 | Ft. Steward Baylor, Rachael Archer, Liam Draper, and Jay Reynolds

We're kicking it off with AmPro Yamaha's Liam Draper who won the XC2 championship this past weekend at Ironman. Two time WXC champion and 2023 Women's pro US Sprint Enduro champion will be on the phone next to discuss her season. Then Steward Baylor will discuss his 2nd place season and a possible career as a lead singer. We’ll close out with Jay Reynolds with the General Tires Arena Motocross Nationals to talk about his series. Email us any questions for our guests and we'll do our best to ask them. As always we'll have our Pro-X Highs and Lows, the X Brand Forum Check-In, and all the other segments you've come to expect. Also email us at MotoxpodShow@gmail.com with your Highs and Lows, picks, or any other comments you may have. Don't forget the MotoXpod Show is presented by Race Tech and Boyesen.