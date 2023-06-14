MotoXpod Show Ep 274 | Ft. Garrett Marchbanks, Alex Martin, and Vann Martin
This week we have Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX Yamaha’s Garrett Marchbanks who switched to the 450 at Lakewood for his best ride of the season so far. Alex Martin is on the phone to talk about Troll Training and Darkside being on the program for real this time. It’s also been close to a year since his last professional race, so we’ll see how that’s going. Then Vann Martin calls in to discuss being a coach at Colin Edwards’s Texas Tornado MX Training facility and how Darkside did when he was recently down there. He also retired from professional racing last year. We will be answering your emails and getting into all out regular segments and banter. Don't forget the MotoXpod Show is presented by Race Tech and Boyesen
Credit:
MotoXpod