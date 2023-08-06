MotoXpod Show Ep 273 | Ft. Jerry Robin and Jeremy McGrath
This week we have privateer Jerry Robin who is currently 9th in points in the Pro Motocross Championship. We’ll talk about what it means to him and discuss how he’s been working on improving his results. Then the King of Supecross, Jeremy McGrath will be on the phone to discuss the ’23 SX season, outdoors, the new Kawasaki 450, and more. We will be answering your emails and getting into all out regular segments and banter. Don't forget the MotoXpod Show is presented by Race Tech and Boyesen.
Credit:
MotoXPod