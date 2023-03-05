MotoXpod Show Ep 269 | Ft. Chase Sexton, Brent Duffe, and David Pulley

This week HRC Factory Honda's Chase Sexton calls in to disect his season, tell us how he'll stay motivated in the final two rounds, and what he thought of Nashville. Then Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing mechanic Brent Duffe will join to look back on his '22 250 West championship with Christian Craig and how that season compares to working with Haiden Deegan, how the Deegan's personally selected him, and more. We'll get to know privateer David Pulley after that as he tells us about his dad who was a top ranked jet ski racer when he was a kid and hear about some of his career favorite moments. Finally, for the X Brand Forum check-in, Feld Motorsports Sean Brennen jumps on to clear up some things that were mentioned during Fan Fest and qualifying. MotoXpod Show Ep269 | Ft. Chase Sexton, Brent Duffe, and David Pulley