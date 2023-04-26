MotoXpod Show Ep 268 | Ft. Levi Kitchen, Maximus Vohland, and Mark Fineis

Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing's Levi Kitchen calls in to discuss being 4th in points and how he feels about his second season in SX. We also ask about his plans for 2024 and what his future holds. Next up, Red Bull Factory KTM's Maximus Vohland is on the phone to tell us about racing in the mud in East Rutherford, how it's been training on the East coast at Baker's Factory, and rumors for next season. We wrap up with GasGas Elite rider Mark Fineis who just finished 5th in the SX Futures race in East Rutherford. We discuss his amateur career leading up to that and what he's learned riding at ClubMX. As always, the MotoXpod Show is presented by Race Tech and Boyesen.