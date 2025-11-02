MotoXpod Ep343 | Ft. Max Anstie and Mike Kiedrowski

Tonight we have Yamaha Star Racing’s Max Anstie to talk about winning the SX East season opener, learning from his teammates, family, and more. Then Hall of Famer Mike Kiedrowski will be on the phone to talk about his career, his rivals, life after racing, and whatever else we get to. As always we'll have the TBolt USA Top 5, Evans Coolant Emails, Barnett Clutch's Pick One, the X Brand Forum Check-In, and all the other segments you've come to expect. Also email us at MotoxpodShow@gmail.com with your picks or any other comments you may have. Don't forget the MotoXpod is presented by Yamaha Motor USA and Race Tech and can be heard live on Tuesday nights on the Vital MX YouTube channel.