MotoXpod Ep342 | Ft. Michael Mosiman and Seth Hammaker

Tonight we have Yamaha Star Racing’s Michael Mosiman to talk about coming back to racing after neck surgery an how he thinks his ’25 season has gone so far. Then Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Seth Hammaker will be on the phone to talk about the upcoming start to 250 East and his goals. Kris Keefer will join to talk about Triumph’s first ever Supercross win also. As always we'll have the TBolt USA Top 5, Evans Coolant Emails, Barnett Clutch's Pick One, the X Brand Forum Check-In, and all the other segments you've come to expect. Also email us at MotoxpodShow@gmail.com with your picks or any other comments you may have. Don't forget the MotoXpod is presented by Yamaha Motor USA and Race Tech and can be heard live on Tuesday nights on the Vital MX YouTube channel.