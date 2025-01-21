MotoXpod Ep341 | Ft. Coty Schock and Michael Hicks

Tonight we have Mac-Off/FXR/ClubMX Yamaha’s Coty Schock to talk about the first two rounds of Supercross and what it will take to make a successful season. Then Gizmo Mods Rock River Yamaha’s Michael Hicks will join to talk about racing AMA Arenacross and battling with Vince Friese. As always we'll have the TBolt USA Top 5, Evans Coolant Emails, Barnett Clutch's Pick One, the X Brand Forum Check-In, and all the other segments you've come to expect. Also email us at MotoxpodShow@gmail.com with your picks or any other comments you may have. Don't forget the MotoXpod is presented by Yamaha Motor USA and Race Tech and can be heard live on Tuesday nights on the Vital MX YouTube channel.