MotoXpod Ep339 | Ft. Julien Beaumer and Sean Brennen

Tonight we have Red Bull KTM's Julien Beaumer and Feld Entertainment's Director of Public Relations for Supercross Sean Brennen. We'll be talking about what we're looking forward to most with A1, recapping the latest rounds of AMA Arenacross, and our normal segments. As always we'll have the TBolt USA Top 5, Evans Coolant Emails, Barnett Clutch's Pick One, the X Brand Forum Check-In, and all the other segments you've come to expect. Also email us at MotoxpodShow@gmail.com with your picks or any other comments you may have. Don't forget the MotoXpod is presented by Yamaha Motor USA and Race Tech and can be heard live on Tuesday nights on the Vital MX YouTube channel.