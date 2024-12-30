Tonight we have Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Levi Kitchen to discuss the upcoming SuperMotocross season and a run for a title. Then Rock River Yamaha’s Austin Politelli will join to talk about the AMA Arenacross championship so far, his competition, and more. As always we'll have the TBolt USA Top 5, the X Brand Forum Check-In, the ETS Racing Fuels Turd's Take with Hudson Short, and all the other segments you've come to expect. Also email us at MotoxpodShow@gmail.com with your Highs and Lows, picks, or any other comments you may have. Don't forget the MotoXpod is presented by Yamaha Motor USA and Race Tech and can be heard live on Tuesday nights on the Vital MX YouTube channel.